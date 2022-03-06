Ghana is a net exporter of foodstuff - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again touted efforts of his government to stabilize the local economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, since the implementation of government's flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Ghana has become a net exporter of food produce.



Speaking at the 65th Independence Day celebration in Cape Coast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, "Today, Ghana is a net exporter of foodstuff. Thanks to the successful Planting for Food and Job programme."



But the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on March 3, 2022 projected 2022 as a difficult year for government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs.



The ministry attributed it to the anticipated shortages of fertiliser supply to farmers.



The ministry was unable to meet the target for the distribution of fertiliser in 2021.



Also, the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have a more negative impact on Ghana as Russia is the lead producer of fertilizer on the international market.