Ghana is a mining destination of choice - Lands Minister

Business News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor says Ghana is the preferred Mining destination of choice in Africa and the country is always ready to do business with potential investors in the Mining industry.



Hon. Jinapor was speaking in a recent interview with journalists in Accra ahead of the 2022 Mining Indaba Conference scheduled for 9-12th May, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.



Hon. Jinapor alluded that Ghana's stable political situation, economic growth reputation and position as the leading gold producer in Africa are among others, the basis for this assertion and called on the international community in the Mining sector to invest in Ghana.



The Minister added that the President Akufo-Addo led government is determined to make Ghana the Mining hub of Africa.



According to him, the over-aching goal of the the Ghanaian President to make Ghana the Mining Hub of Africa, involves all the various components and linkages of the Mining industry, mainly from exploration, Mining, downstream services, financial services and other related Mining activities " will be planted here in Ghana".



The sector Minister indicated that, to achieve this, it will also require that his outfit create a conducive environment for Private sector involvement and participation which will mean a gamut of measures are put in place to attract these private investments.



Hon. Jinapor reiterated government's efforts on working towards establishing a mining financial centre, which he said will be part of the plan in ensuring a conducive environment needed to grow the mining industry in Ghana.



"The overall objective of government in the mining sector, therefore is to build a sustainable, viable, Indigenous and environmentally sound mining industry with strong local content participation that contribute to the sustainable development of the country" he concluded.