Ghana imported soaps, detergents worth over US$40 million in 2020 – Trade Minister

Business News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has disclosed that the country imported soaps and detergents worth over US$40 million in 2020 alone.



He underscored that these products could have easily been produced in Ghana if adequate factories were in place to bridge the gap between demand and supply.



Addressing guests at the commissioning of the African Consumer Products manufacturing plant in Tema on July 1, Mr Kyerematen said the new facility is expected to produce 60,000 metric tonnes of soap per annum compared to a national demand estimated at 100,000 metric tonnes.



“In the year 2020 alone, Ghana imported soaps and detergent products worth over US$40 million which could easily have been produced here in Ghana,” he disclosed.



The minister added that the new detergents manufacturing plant will provide an estimated 220 direct employment as well as boost government’s efforts at import substitution, especially in sectors with local capacity for value addition.



He stressed that the facility demonstrated a giant step taken towards government's industrial transformation agenda and a strong testament of the strategic partnership between government and the private sector.



“Government recognises the relevance of attracting private sector operators to invest in the productive sectors of the economy by taking advantage of available local resource endowments," he concluded.