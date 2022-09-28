Ghana has the best investment potential in the sub-region - Dr. Amin Adam

Business News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has touted investment potentials in the energy sector as one of the best in the sub-region, hence the need for investors to turn their attention to Ghana.



He made this call when he gave an addresse on behalf of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the US-Ghana EXPO RoundTable B2B matching organized under the auspices of the US-Ghana Chamber of Commerce with support from Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Dr. Amin said Ghana has a lot of untapped hydrocarbon resources, both offshore and onshore, which the sector is seeking to explore and exploit through partnerships with private companies.



“In Ghana, Exploration and Production (E&P) licenses are awarded through open, transparent and competitive public tender processes. However, E&P licenses may be awarded through direct negotiations without public tender if direct negotiations represent the most efficient manner to achieve optimal exploration, development and production of petroleum resources in a defined area.



Either way, prospective contractors must have the requisite technical and financial abilities to undertake petroleum activities,” he explained.



The Karaga Member of Parliament also said Ghana aspires to become a hub for refined petroleum products in the West African sub-region and beyond, culminating in the establishment of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC).



He said the hub will host infrastructure such as refineries, port terminal facilities, storage facilities, petrochemical plants as well as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals with a network of pipelines.



He, therefore, called on investors to capitalize on the opportunity this presents.



Touching on the power sector, the Deputy Minister highlighted the plethora of opportunities in renewable and nuclear spaces.



“The most important thing we want to do as a Ministry is to ensure the lights are for economic growth and therefore, we ask that your partner us strategically in the power value chain to ensure this” he noted.



These insightful Trade and Investment roundtable discussions on US-Ghana investment opportunities are part of government’s overarching strategy of boosting investments for economic growth as the country seeks recovery economically from the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.



