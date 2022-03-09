Ghana has robust systems to protect investments – Carlos Ahenkorah to investors

Business News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Ghana participates at Dubai EXPO 2020



President Akufo-Addo delivers keynote address at ‘Ghana Day’



Government woos investors at Dubai EXPO 2020



Ghana’s Commissioner-General for the Dubai EXPO 2020, Carlos Ahenkorah, has called on investors in the UAE to take advantage of Ghana’s business-friendly environment and economy.



According to him, the country has robust systems that safeguard investments under a sound governance system.



Delivering remarks to mark the ‘Ghana Day' at the ongoing Expo 2020 in Dubai, Carlos Ahenkorah on March 8 said he is optimistic that the United Arab Emirates will tap into Ghana’s resources and expertise.



“I first want to thank my team for a good job well done even as we look forward to the upcoming Ghana Business Forum scheduled to take place March 9, 2022, as a catalyst and commercial undertakings that will fulfill this purpose," Ahenkorah said.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who delivered the keynote address at the ‘Ghana Day’ event highlighted Ghana’s limitless opportunities.



He said, "Ghana is ready for business and the country is a land full of opportunities and we have taken it upon ourselves to build a business-friendly economy. I want to encourage people to visit the Ghana pavilion to have a taste of Ghanaian products and a feel of Ghanaian culture.”



H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence in his remarks said Ghana since World Expo 1967 in Montreal, has continued its legacy of active participation in every Exposition.



The ‘Ghana Day’ celebration ended with a tour of the Ghana Pavilion, and later the Heads of State for Ghana and the UAE met at the Ghana Pavilion for a round table discussion.



The event also brought together about 400 Ghanaian nationals to the UAE to experience and participate in the Expo. It was filled with lots of cultural displays and exhibitions of Ghana’s natural resources and locally produced goods.