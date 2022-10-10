Ghana has discovered iron ore deposits in Oti Region – Minister

Business News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has discovered some deposits of iron ore located in the Oti Region.



According to the regional minister, Joshua Makuba said the discovery of the natural resource seeks to transform the domestic economy and increase Ghana’s export potential.



Speaking with journalists at the Minister's press briefing in Accra on October 9, 2022, the regional minister said, “I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialised nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore.”



He further said the discovery of iron ore in the region has been boosted by other quantities by the Ghana Integrated Iron Ore Development Corporation in collaboration with the Geological Service Department.



Proving further details on the development, Joshua Makuba said iron ore deposits have also been found in the Guan, Biakoye, Jasikan, Kajebi and Krachi districts of the Oti Region.



He however indicated that mining of the resources has not yet begun due to the quantum of the resource being estimated.



“Currently we are at a stage the technical people will call it mineral resource estimation to get the actual tonnage available on the land,” he stated.



The Oti Regional Minister said while the process is still ongoing, some private investors and stakeholders have begun committing funds toward the development of the natural resource.



MA/