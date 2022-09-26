Ghana has capacity to repay its loans despite recent downgrade – Analyst

Business News of Monday, 26 September 2022

A financial expert, Dr Williams Peprah, has stated that despite the country’s recent downgrade, Ghana is in a good place to be able to repay its loans.



According to him, the country has demonstrated in times past, the ability to ensure it does not default on loan repayments.



He made the comments after an international rating agency, Fitch, downgraded the country’s creditworthiness status from CCC to CC, representing a further likelihood of the country defaulting on its loans.



“We can mention that, when it comes to the capacity to pay, Ghana is in the position [to repay]. In terms of Ghana’s character, when we’re doing the creditworthiness analysis, we have not defaulted on any of our loans. So, this gives the signal that the likelihood of Ghana having the character to default is not very imminent,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Dr. Peprah said that even though the downgrade was anticipated, it is not a dead situation yet.



“The ratings given by Fitch which put Ghana’s long-term currency debt to junk status is very alarming, but it was anticipated. However, if you look at the analysis of how to determine the creditworthiness of Ghana, it is not all that lost. We admit that when it comes to the capacity to pay in terms of our debt ratio, it is gone up but it is not too alarming,” he said.



The government is however advised to be circumspect about how it handles its expenditure while ensuring that its debts are settled promptly.



“But what we really expect the government to do at this time is to reduce its expenditure drastically both capital expenditure and current expenditure to make room for some funds to be able to settle loans that government has taken,” he noted.



