Ghana has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa since 2017 – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

• The GIPC has held a new investment summit called Spark Up



• President Akufo-Addo says his government continues to do all that’s needed to make Ghana a safe place for businesses



• He also said Ghana continues to be one of the fastest-growing economy in Africa



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his government’s intention to make the Ghanaian economy one of the fastest-growing on the African continent.



This, he said, is being worked at through the introduction and the implementation of policies and strategies that will strengthen the economy.



The president was addressing the 2021 Spark Up Investment Forum, which is a Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) Annual Investment Summit in Accra.



Addressing the gathering of business and industry stakeholders, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo explained how his government has been working steadily to ensure that the business community in Ghana remains strong enough for investors to come into.



“We want to help transform Ghana from being a mere producer and exporter of raw materials to a value-added industrialized economy that will provide opportunities, jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians, thereby creating a wiser nation that is a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient one.



“Government since 2017 has put in measures needed to reduce the cost of doing business, improve the business environment and make the Ghanaian economy not just one of the most business-friendly economies in Africa, but one of the fastest-growing economies in the world between 2017 and 2020, averaging 7% GDP annual rate of growth up from the 3.4% rate we inherited in 2016,” he said.



The Spark Up Investment Forum Summit is the ultimate trade and investment summit to experience a comprehensive display of high-level government officials, business leaders and key industry players under one roof.



The summit also provided network opportunities with investors in the Ghanaian market, showcased the advantages of foreign direct investments in the country, and shared investment practice know-hows and valuable knowledge.



