Ghana has become learning center for digitalization - Ursula

Business News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

“Ghana continues to be the preferred destination for many businesses, especially in the technology space and our digital innovations are being studied for adoption across the region with many countries coming here on study tours to learn from our experiences.



"This is all due to the government’s commitment to the sector and I will do my best to ensure sustainable industry growth. We will continue to engage with key industry players to develop and implement policies that will grow the industry.”



These were the words of Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister responsible for Communications and Digitalisation.



She was speaking at the Huawei ICT Job fair organised to provide students with an opportunity to prepare for their future careers in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).



She explained that, Ghana’s digitalization agenda which was started at the early period of the Akufo-Addo administration has paid off, seeing to the successful implementation of many ICT innovation centres all over the country.



She said, these centres have contributed to shaping the country’s agenda towards digitalization, and more importantly, teaching and nurturing neighbouring countries on ways to also enjoy from this digitalisation process.



“The government of H.E. Nana Akufo Addo will go down in history as the most digitally conscious government of all time in our country. All the steps taken so far have been carefully designed to create the sustainable foundation of our digital economy.”



Vision



Shedding more light on the aggressive digitalisation agenda being pursued by government, the Ablekuma West lawmaker said the provision of ICT infrastructure and capacity development programmes is expected to provide digital training and upskilling of the youth to equip them for the future is key.



“This government has a vision of nurturing young entrepreneurs while also creating an enabling environment for a thriving ICT sector to enable organisations take in more graduates with the requisite skills. This is why we are here today and I must commend Huawei and all your partners for organising the ICT Job Fair.”



She added, “Employment creation and entrepreneurship remains an integral part of our digital transformation agenda and we have rolled out several programs and initiatives to support and resource ICT organisations to expand rapidly.



"I am happy to note that we have setup Ghana Digital Transformation Centres across the country to provide practical ICT skills, create and promote employment and provide entrepreneurship opportunities particularly in our rural areas.



"This is being done in 40 Community ICT Centres established by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to develop and provide a broad range of services, specifically to rural communities.



“It is important to note that employment creation and entrepreneurship in ICTs remain key economic drivers and the government is ready to partner with global ICT organisations like Huawei and local private sector organisations to encourage and engage local expertise as we have been doing.”



Present at the occasion were Minister for Education, Hon. John Ntim Fodjour, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Bright Wereko Brobbey, the Southern Africa Regional President of Huawei – Mr. Chen, the Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Mr. Tommy Zhou and many more.