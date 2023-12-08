Ghana has become better than London in terms of development – Chairman Wontumi

Business News of Friday, 8 December 2023

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has stated that under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has become better than London in terms of development.



According to him, the country has undergone growth and development since President Akufo-Addo assumed office.



He cited infrastructural advancements across suburbs such as Cantoments, Labadi, and East Legon as evidence of the positive transformation occurring under the current administration.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on December 7, 2023, he encouraged Ghanaians to support the continuity of the current administration by voting for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president.



“I came to Accra the last time and I used the Labone, Cantonments and East Legon stretch, and you can see that Ghana is changing and now I can say that Ghana is better than London because if you look at different story buildings that are under construction and all, it means that we are working in this country, the country is changing and it's changing for good.



“ …and I am pleased as a Ghanaian, that’s why I am saying we should vote for Dr Bawumia to continue the good work,” he said.





