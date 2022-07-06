Ghana generates US$3.3 billion from non-traditional exports in 2021 – GEPA report

Business News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Top ten leading products contribute to five-year NTE growth – GEPA



Processed and semi-processed products increase NTE growth – Report



GEPA releases 2021 figures for Ghana’s NTE earnings



Ghana generated an increase from US$2.847 billion in 2020 to US$3.33 billion in 2021 from Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) earnings.



This, according to 2021 figures for NTEs released by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, represents a 17 percent increase for the period under review.



The Authority’s report said that from 2017 to 2021, Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports grew at an annual average rate of 7.07 percent, contributing 22.62 percent to the total national merchandise exports recorded for the country in 2021.



Some top ten leading products for the NTEs comprised cocoa paste, cocoa butter, cashew nuts, articles of plastics, canned tuna, iron/steel, natural rubber sheets, refined palm olein, cocoa powder, and aluminum plates.



These export products, contributed about US$2.096 billion, representing 62.96 percent of the total NTE earnings for 2021.



The GEPA report however disclosed that processed and semi-processed sector earnings amounted to $2.809 billion, representing an increase of 17.88 compared to 2.382 billion earned in 2020 –



This, the report attributed was due to high performance of cocoa butter, natural rubber sheets, cocoa powder, refined palm olein, aluminum plates, sheets and coils.



Meanwhile, the agriculture sector which is a key driver of Ghana’s economy recorded NTE earnings of about $476.01 million in 2021 compared to $433.02 million earned in 2020.



This however representsed a rise of 9.93 percent in NTE earnings.



