Ghana expecting 150,000 tourist arrivals by December 2021 – Tourism Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana is gearing up for yet another festive season



• The 'Beyond the Return' initiative seeks to drive tourism into Ghana



• The country expects to witness an influx in tourists this year



Ghana’s Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has said the country expects to receive 150,000 tourists between now and the festive season in December.



According to him, the feat will be realised under the ‘December in GH’ initiative as it presents an array of activities for travelers seeking to spend the holidays in Ghana.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the minister said despite the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, Ghana’s tourism sector has made some significant gains.



“As of now, the tourism sector has achieved about 70 percent target in terms of measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on tourism businesses. As it stands, Ghana is attracting more tourists in West Africa due to the country’s vaccination drive and we are expecting some 150,000 visitors for ‘December in GH,’” the minister explained.



“Government’s ambitions for the sector is to generate about 250,000 domestic and international jobs within the sector by end of year, leveraging significantly on ‘December in GH,” he added.



The minister however projects that Ghana is on the path towards attracting close to 600,000 tourists in 2021.



“The last quarter of this year is very critical for us in attracting these projected numbers into the country,” Ibrahim Awal stressed.



Meanwhile, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana’s tourism sector is reported to have lost over GH¢8 billion in terms of earnings over the past one and a half year.



In 2020, tourist arrivals recorded in Ghana were about 300,000 for the period.



The ‘December in GH’ initiative forms part of activities launched by the Ghana Tourism Authority to mark the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative in a bid to drive tourism to Ghana during the festive seasons.