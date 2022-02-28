Ghana can earn significant revenue from legal marijuana market – Dumelo

Business News of Monday, 28 February 2022
Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has made a case for Ghana to venture into the legalization and production of marijuana-based products for economic purposes.
According to him, while Ghana operates casinos, allows for alcohol intake and cigarette usage, it is imperative for the country to critically look at legalizing the usage, production and export of marijuana-based products.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, John Dumelo stated that Ghana can rake in significant revenue from legal marijuana market and its associated products.
Ghana can make US$70 billion in 6 years after venturing in this business.
“Casinos, cigarettes, and alcohol are legal in Ghana but Marijuana is illegal. We spend millions of dollars importing alcohol and cigarettes yet we can make billions exporting marijuana-based products as a country. The legal marijuana market will be worth US$70 billion in 6 years,” John Dumelo wrote.
