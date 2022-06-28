Ghana at crossroads; deeper thinking needed to address challenges – Dr Kofi Amoah

Business News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Business mogul, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has expressed concern over the lack of progress in Ghana’s quest to become self-reliant and dependent on its resources.



He opines that the country has reached a crossroads which requires deeper reflection on how to address the current socio-economic difficulties citizens are faced with.



In a video message shared via Twitter on June 28, Dr. Kofi Amoah said, “I am aware of the difficulties that our nation is presently experiencing and in making a general statement like that, it sometimes camouflages the severity of problems that many are facing with their livelihoods in terms of food, shelter, and clothing.



“Since independence, efforts have been made to get us out of the whole, but I think we [Ghana] have reached a certain point where, as difficult as it may be, we may have to ask ourselves if there is some further deeper thinking that we must do towards a post-colonial Ghana and post-colonial Africa to help us understand where we are.”



He further stressed that the current socio-economic challenges in Ghana pose significant risks which have already left many citizens frustrated.



He has therefore called for raft measures aimed at addressing them.



"We must create our very own batons and hand them to the youth of this country to help us run the race towards development,” he shared.



Meanwhile, although the government is hinged on implementing homegrown solutions to address the economic difficulties in the country, there are renewed concerns that the current measures adopted are not yielding the required results.



The government, on its part, has on numerous occasions insisted that it will not return to the International Monetary Fund for an economic bailout.



But that stance could soon change as Cabinet is expected to be formally briefed later this week over the possibility of Ghana going to the IMF for a program.



Watch Dr Kofi Amoah's videos below





MA/BOG