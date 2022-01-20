Ghana assumes complete ownership of Ameri Power Plant

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Energy says the extended payment period from 60 to 72 months agreement between the Government of Ghana and AMERI has been completed making Ghana the owner of the plant.



According to the Ministry, prior to the end of the term, some extensive amount of the term, some extensive amount of the germ has taken place to ensure a seamless transfer of the plant from the contractor to the Government of Ghana.



The Ministry said the activities include a condition survey of the equipment to confirm that it has been maintained in accordance with the Original Equipment Standards during the period of operation.



“Based on the recommendations of an independent engineer contracted to conduct the condition survey, a punch list was subsequently drawn between Government and Ameri, pursuant to the terms of the original agreement.



“I am happy to announce that government is satisfied that the rectification works recommended have effectively been carried out by Ameri and that the plant at the end of the BOOT agreement is fit for purpose,” Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owireku Aidoo stated during the Handing Over Ceremony on Thursday 20th January 2022 at Takoradi.



He said the government is committed to providing consistent power to the Ghana people.



“President Akufo- Addo’s government remains committed to a vision of a stable, robust, affordable power supply as key to industrial growth and the exigencies of 21st-century living standards.



“We promised to keep the lights on, and under the leadership of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Ministry of Energy is doing exactly that despite a few challenges,” the Deputy Minister added.



He mentioned that some of the achievements of the Ministry include Amandi Power Project (200MW Twin City Energy Project) has been completed, achieved commercial operation, and dispatching power to the grid.



A 50MW grid-connected solar plant at Bui has been completed and commissioned among others.



“This government will continue to pursue its agenda of ensuring that not only the lights remain on, but that they are stable and affordable,” the deputy Minister assured.