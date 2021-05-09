Ghana and University of Queensland to increase collaboration

Press Releases of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: University of Queensland

The High Commissioner of Ghana to Australia, H.E Dr. Joseph Agoe held talks with the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagements and Entrepreneurship, Dr Jessica Gallagher and her team at the University of Queensland on Monday 8 March 2021, in Brisbane.



The discussions focused on the existing collaboration between Ghana and the University over the last five (5) years and how to intensify the partnership.



The Pro Vice-Chancellor indicated that more than sixty (60) Ghanaians have undertaken studies and training at various levels at the University of Queensland.



This includes capacity building in Local Economic and Social Development in Extractives: Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (LESDE ASM) and Agribusiness, in partnership with the Australian Awards Scheme. Dr Gallagher further indicated that her university supports all forms of research collaboration.



She noted that the onset of Covid-19 has brought about some innovations in training She noted that many lessons have been learnt and capabilities have equally increased. As a result, more people could benefit from virtual training as the cost per person is much less compared to in person training.



Dr Gallagher said the University of Queensland would welcome the opportunity to connect with Agencies in Ghana to explore a collaborative project around mining and food security.



The High Commissioner expressed appreciation for the warm reception and the promise of more cooperation with the University of Queensland.



In the area of Agriculture, the High Commissioner said Ghana’s interest will be in the acquisition of expertise in value addition to our crops to prevent post-harvest loses, value addition to Ghana’s mineral resources and the prevention of environmental degradation in artisanal mining.



He assured the Pro Vice-Chancellor that the relevant organisations such as the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will be approached for the necessary collaboration.