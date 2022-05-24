Ghana and UAE pledge to maintain good bilateral and economic relations

Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia commisserate with UAE President



More than 68 Emirati companies registered in Ghana



Ghana, UAE keen on strengthening economic ties



The new President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed commitment to maintaining sound bilateral and economic relations between the UAE and Ghana.



According to him, Ghana and UAE still enjoy prolong relations which has over years culminated in development avenues and strengthened ties and cooperation between the two countries.



He made the pledge when Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other government officials visited to commiserate with him [His Highness bin Zayed Al Nahyan] and the people of UAE following the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The new UAE successor outlined some key development initiatives undertaken by the UAE in Ghana especially with regard to aid and support through reliefs during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as charitable aid through charitable societies.



In a tweet posted by the Chargé d'Affairs, Amer AlAlawi on May 22, read, “The visit of the president of the Republic of Ghana [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the vice president [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] and other officials from the government, to offer condolences to the UAE, is a great proof that the relationship between our two countries is experiencing a unique revolution and prosperity.”



Meanwhile, the UAE has supported Ghana through a number of projects which have resulted in socio-economic growth and development across sector.



Key among these are the opening of an office for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Ghana in 2015 and among others.



Over the years, the UAE and Ghana have exchange visits at the economic and investment levels between the two countries and at the level of government and business leaders.



At the present, there are more than 68 Emirati companies registered in Ghana and are undertaking multiple projects meant for the growth and development of trade and commerce exchange between the two countries.



