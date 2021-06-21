Ghana and Rwanda investors meet to revitalise bilateral trade

Business News of

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

In a bid to strengthen intra-continental trade within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghanaian entrepreneurs and stakeholders within the tourism industry have met a 34-member Rwandan business delegation to explore business opportunities between the two countries.



Addressing participants in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, said, Ghana remains committed to enhancing its bilateral relationships with other African countries through trade and investment.



She urged business owners from both countries to forge stronger ties through cooperation to ensure that things work for the benefit of ordinary citizens and the development of the continent.



The Ugandan Ambassador to Ghana, Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, said the Government of Rwanda, under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, is passionate and optimistic about the role of AfCFTA in facilitating trade among countries within the African continent.



She said Rwanda's support for the establishment of the organisation and the siting of its headquarters in Ghana, is proof of its commitment to the cause and its belief in Ghana as a reliable trade partner.



Dr. Kirabo Kacyira said one significant achievement chalked during the group's one-week stay in Ghana was signing an MOU between the Rwanda Development Board and COCOBOD for Rwanda to supply Ghana with organic pesticides hitherto imported from the United Kingdom (UK).



The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, said strong African brands can only be built through cooperation and partnerships between African countries with the aim of promoting economic development within the continent.



The visit by the Rwandan delegation comprising government officials and relevant stakeholders in the private sector follows an earlier visit in March this year where a trade and media delegation from Ghana, undertook a tour in Rwanda to promote regional tourism and trade in anticipation of greater collaboration under AfCFTA.



As part of the one-week visit, GEPA in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), organised a series of events including meetings to establish business to business (B2B) linkages and institutional collaborations between the two countries.



The group also paid a special courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Kumasi during a tour of historic sites in Ashanti, Greater Accra and Central Regions.