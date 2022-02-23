Ghana aiming to pilot electronic, gas-driven vehicles – Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Developing countries lack enough funding to reduce emissions, Bawumia



Energy transition efforts key to renewable energy sustainability



National Energy Transition Forum takes place in Accra



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is optimistic Ghana can provide a sustainable transportation system with the piloting of electric and gas-driven vehicles.



According to him, efforts to transition is necessary to enable users to switch from fossils fuels to clean energy as part of efforts aimed at creating a net-zero future.



Speaking at the National Energy Transition Forum in Accra on February 22, Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the need for Ghana to increase its natural gas-based electricity generation amid increasing fuel demand on the global market.



“If these high petroleum prices are going to be maintained, how is it going to affect on our economy, Does it make sense to continue in the usage and importation of fossil fuel-driven vehicles...and this is why I am very happy that the Ministry of Transport is already thinking ahead on these issues and going to pilot gas-driven as well as electronic vehicles in Ghana very soon,” he said.



“This is great for us to also set our target because we just don’t want to pilot but to set a target for what we should be doing as a country towards energy transition and I am hoping that by the end of this stakeholder forum, it will give us some targets to achieve in this transition and I wouldn’t be surprised if we come with some targets in relation to vehicle usage for example,” Dr. Bawumia added.







The National Energy Transition Forum seeks to solicit stakeholders' inputs towards the implementation of a harmonious national energy policy that is in sync with the Paris Accord, which aimed at achieving a net-zero carbon emission.



The forum which was under the theme; 'Moving Ghana toward a net-zero future’ comes following a Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow in the UK in 2021.



At the climate change conference, many African leaders including Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, raised concerns about the mere lack of funding which is only 5 percent granted to developing countries aimed at reducing emissions.







View his Timepath below:



