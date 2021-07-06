Ghana a prime business destination to attract blue-chip, multinational firms – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has asserted the country remains a prime destination for businesses and investors to thrive.



According to him, the country will continue in its stride to creating an enabling business environment that attracts multinational companies and blue-chip firms.



In an interaction with CNN’s Richard Quest, Ken Ofori-Atta explained “if you look at the economy since 2017, I mean clearly, we went through the head wings and built quite a bit of resilience before the COVID-19 pandemic. So, when Africa’s sort of first recession and contraction of about 2% occurred, we managed to achieve 0.4% growth.”



He continued, “And then the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo employed us to put together a recovery package that we call it Ghana Cares Programme which is a GH¢100 billion programme on accord of Gross Domestic Product, looking to revitalization of the economy and also the taking off smoothly of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement; they’ve been here to create a regional hub.”



“Twitter was able to come here because of these types of aggressive outward positions that we have. So, it’s really an issue of continuing over a great business environment where Google is here, manufacturing and assembling of VW and Toyota vehicles are happening here,” Ofori-Atta added.



Already Volkswagen, Sinotruk and now Toyota & Suzuki have established their presence in the country all in a bid towards making the West African nation an automobile manufacturing hub.