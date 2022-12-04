Ghana, UAE non-oil bilateral trade hits $2.7 billion – Ambassador

Business News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: GNA

Non-oil trade transactions between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022 hits 2.7 billion dollars.



This amounts to a 56 per cent increase over the 1.512 billion dollars attained in 2019.



Speaking at the UAE’s 51st National Day Celebration in Accra, Mr Amer Al Alawi, the country’s Ambassador to Ghana, said the achievement was a testimony of how fast both countries had developed bilateral relations.



As part of deepening diplomatic ties and advancing economic progress and prosperity, the UAE and Ghana had, this year, signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), he said.



Both countries agreed to set up a Ghana Investment and Promotion Centre office in the UAE to promote and attract investment to Ghana.



They also agreed to establish the Emirati-Ghanaian Business Council and enhance economic and technical cooperation.



Mr Alawi said the two countries were to have information exchange and technology equipment, geared towards improving investment opportunities.



As part of celebrating five decades of existence, the Arabian country, among other projects launched in Ghana, had built a vocational training centre to empower Ghanaian women with skills, supported with funds, to become entrepreneurs.



Mr William Owuraku-Aidoo, the Deputy Minister of Energy, applauded the remarkable developments of the UAE since 1971, which manifested in a growing relationship and shared objectives with Ghana.



He commended the United Arab Emirates for establishing various health facilities in parts of the country and the rehabilitation of the Trade Fair site.



“More bilateral investments in trade and business are needed as Ghana hosts the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” he said.