Ghana Standards Authority to mark World Standards Day on October 14

Business News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will join the global community in marking this year's World Standards Day on Thursday, October 14, 2021, with an Open Day event.



World Standards Day (or International Standards Day) is celebrated globally each year on October 14 to honour the efforts of the thousands of experts who develop voluntary standards within standards development organisations.



The Day aims at raising awareness among regulators, industry and consumers on the importance of standardisation to the global economy.



The theme for this year’s event is "Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Shared Vision for a Better World."



At the heart of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are 17 SDGs, which is the "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."



“The GSA over the years has played a key role in promoting rapid industrialisation through the development of relevant standards and conformity assessment activities like inspection, testing and certification,” Prof. Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, stated.



The theme for this year’s World Standards Day celebration recognises the tremendous role that standardisation plays in the achievement of the SDGs and the implementation of these goals with a special focus on advancing Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG #9); ensuring clean water and sanitation (SDG #6); and a call for climate action (SDG #13) as well as the partnerships and collaborations necessary for success.



This open day event will allow customers, partners, stakeholders and the public to interact and familiarise themselves with the activities of the GSA.



Prior to the open day ceremony, representatives of the Authority will be on various media platforms to explain the importance of standards and GSA’s role in the development of the country, among several others.