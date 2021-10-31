Ghana Shippers Authority engages stakeholders on AfCFTA

Business News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana Shippers Authority has organized a forum for importers, exporters, and key stakeholders to address challenges in the sector for the benefit of their businesses.



It was also to educate shippers on developments in the international trading scene, and to equip them to be more competitive on the international market.



The day's forum, held in Tamale, was on the theme: "African Continental Free Trade Area: Opportunities and Procedures".



Participants included representatives from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Police Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and stakeholders engaged in the export and import sector drawn from the Ashanti, Bono, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, and North East Regions.



Mrs Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, whose speech was read on her behalf, spoke about the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the need for shippers to take advantage of it to expand their operations.



Mrs Bismarck was hopeful that issues to be discussed during the forum, which centered on opportunities and procedures with regards to AfCFTA, would create awareness on AfCFTA amongst importers and exporters bringing to light the opportunities the single market afforded them to enable them to access it.



Mr Fechin Akoto, Assistant Commissioner, Tariff and Trade, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, took participants through the various rules of engagement at AfCFTA, the opportunities and procedures required in harnessing the prospects in the market as part of efforts to arm them with information to better access the market.



Mr Isaac Tersiah Ackwerh, Ashanti Regional Manager of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, said the Authority would continue to negotiate and champion programmes that ensured that shippers were able to trade competitively on the international market without challenges.



Mr Francis Cosmas Anaba, Upper East Regional Chairperson, Basket Weavers, Producers and Exporters Association lauded the forum, saying the Association would gain a lot through the implementation of the AfCFTA.