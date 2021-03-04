Press Releases of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Book Publishers

Ghana Publishers Association launches its 45th anniversary

President of Ghana Publishers Association, Asare Konadu Yamoah

The Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) on Wednesday March 3, 2021, has officially launched its 45th anniversary. The Association, established in 1976, is the only collective voice of book publishers in Ghana.



According to the Chairman of the 45th Anniversary Committee, Mr Emmanuel Nyarko the purposes of the anniversaries are to celebrate the developmental stages of publishing and appreciate the contributions of the GPA, veteran publishers and past executives of the Association who have contributed to the development of publishing in Ghana and also to create massive awareness to the general public of the existence of the Ghana Publishers Association, Publishing Industry and its contributions to the Ghana‘s economy as a whole through books.



Addressing stakeholders in an online meeting, the President of Ghana Publishers Association Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah called on the Government and financial institutions and all lovers of literacy development and books to invest into the publishing industry in Ghana.



Mr Yamoah recounted the historical background and the developmental stages of the Ghana Publishers Association and outlined some veteran publishers who have contributed to the development of publishing in Ghana.



The GPA President highlighted the achievements of the Association and publishers to the development of the publishing industry and Ghana. He also enumerated challenges that the publishing industry has encountered over the years.



He however expressed his appreciation to the 45th anniversary committee for the effort they have made in actualising this objective of the council. Mr Yamoah as part of the history appreciated the contributions of Ministry of Education, Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC), CopyGhana, Cooyright Office, Ghana Association of Writers, Ghana Library Authority, Ghana Printers and Paper Converters Association (GPPCA) and African Publishers Network.



“Despite the broad achievement of Ghana to institute its own book publishing industry and a vibrant association of book publishers, we are still threatened by the dumping of used and foreign books with little or no support for the strengthening of the book industry capacity” he added.



Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, the Country Director UNESCO Ghana Office who was the keynote speaker officially launched the 45th anniversary and commended the Association for its contributions over the years. He expressed UNESCO's support to the activities of the GPA and the industry.



Other stakeholder organisations which include Ghana Book Development Council, Ghana Association of Writers, Pan African Writers Association, Ghana Library Authority and Ghana Printers and Paper Converters Association were present to share their solidarity messages.



The Ghana Publishers Association as part of their 45th anniversary has outlined set of activities including JHS Short Story Competition, SHS Debate Competition, Industry Symposium and Awards Night, Book Donations and Regional Book Fairs to mark their annual event which will start from 3rd March to August 28th, 2021.



Most of these activities would be held under the auspices of the 18th Ghana International Book Fair scheduled to take place from 26th to 28th August, 2021 at the National Theatre of Ghana.