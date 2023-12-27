Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo 2023 boosts confidence in property investment market

Business News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo

On Point Property Management Ltd successfully organised the two-day inaugural, edition of the Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo 2023, leaving attendees with a significant boost in confidence in the Ghana property investment market.



The event, held at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge was graced by esteemed guests including the British High Commission in Ghana, Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association, and Omansomfuo Barima Nana Yaw Kodie Oppong Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area and director of the Ghana School of Law. Their presence added an air of excellence to the event.



CNN recently showcased On Point Property Management Ltd, highlighting their collaboration with reputable developers in Ghana. The company's unique platform, Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo, has successfully alleviated investors' concerns about the property investment market by collaborating with key stakeholders in Ghana. This innovative approach is revolutionizing the Ghana property market and is expected to attract millions of dollars in investments from both domestic and diaspora investors.



The Deputy British High Commissioner, Keith McMahon, expressed his unwavering support for the initiative and hosted the mefkk event at their residence. In his opening remarks, Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo conveyed the support of the Ghana Bar Association. However, the highlight of the event was the keynote speech delivered by Omansomfuo Barima Nana Yaw Kodie Oppong Manwerehene, who is also the director of the Ghana School of Law.



Mr Oppong's articulate address focused on the key areas of law that investors should prioritize. His speech instilled confidence in the audience, assuring them that their investments would be secure if they followed the correct procedures. Attendees described Mr Oppong's address as dignified and providing them with the reassurance they sought in Ghana's property investment market.



Following the recent Supreme Court judgement in the Numo Nmashie family case, there is a growing demand for legal education in the property market to boost investor confidence. In light of the positive feedback received, Anna Agyekum and Victoria Agyekum, co-founders of On Point Property Management Ltd, have extended an invitation to Mr Oppong to be a keynote speaker at their upcoming global Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo events in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2024. Additionally, invitations will be extended to other key stakeholders.



The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) remains the premier platform for real estate companies, agencies, and lifestyle companies based in Ghana to showcase their exceptional developments and services to both domestic and international investors, particularly from the diaspora.



Co-founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum expressed their excitement about the growth and demand for GPLE, as well as the investment opportunities Ghana has to offer. They believe that the developers and keynote speakers have successfully demonstrated that diaspora investors can have confidence in the Ghana market. The team is committed to engaging with more key stakeholders to further enhance investor confidence in Ghana's property market.



