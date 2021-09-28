Ghana Power Compact II: MCC extends completion of projects to June 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The MCC has extended completion of projects under the Ghana Power Compact II to June 2022



• This is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has stalled the completion of some projects



• The Compact II was initially scheduled to end on September 2021



The Millennium Challenge Corporation has extended the completion of projects under the Ghana Power Compact II programme to June 2022.



The initiative is a partnership between the MCC and the Government of Ghana to strengthen the country’s power sector.



According to Steve Marma, Country Director for the corporation, the extension is as a result of a delay in the completion of some projects under the compact which stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Meter Management System established by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Marma pointed that despite the extension period not being part of the MCC’s policy, it deemed it necessary to do so in order to allow for projects to be completed.



“With our partners at the Millennium Development Authority [MiDA], and in partnership with entities like the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG], the Ghana Power Compact will continue to strengthen the southern power transmission and distribution systems to bring more reliable electricity to Ghana, its citizens and businesses,” Marma added.



As part of efforts to enhance the country’s power sector, Ghana and the United States of America under the MCC signed an agreement to commence projects under Compact from September 2016 to September 2021.



But as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, key projects under the Compact II programme had to be stalled.



The compact’s primary focus is on the ECG’s Financial and Operational Turnaround Project, Regulatory Strengthening and Capacity Building Project, Access Project and Energy Efficiency as well as Demand-side Management Project.



So far, a number of projects under the Compact II programme have been completed and inaugurated while others await completion and inauguration.



Some are the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point project, Kasoa Bulk Supply Point, ECG Meter Management System, GIS and AC Test Facility among others.