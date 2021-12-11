Ghana Post, partners e-commerce giant to boost market-leading presence

Business News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana Post, the nation’s postal operator, has partnered with Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, to expand its market-leading presence in Ghana.



The partnership will transform the e-commerce sector and improve customer experience with efficient e-commerce flows.



Ghana Post will support Jumia by delivering packages to consumers via efficient and expedient courier services.



The new partnership supports Jumia’s commitment to leveraging its advanced technology and extensive network to provide a seamless and powerful platform for Ghanaians to purchase everyday needs online.



As the national postal operator, Ghana Post is recognised for its innovation and commitment to making package deliveries safe, affordable and accessible.



Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Post Kwaku Tabi Amponsah said, “Our partnership with Jumia represents a positive step forward in meeting the online shopping needs of Ghanaians.



"With over 300 network branches and a leading track and trace system, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of all e-shoppers with fast, secured deliveries.



"When COVID-19 affected our world, Ghana Post’s innovation and resilience in serving communities and the world proved that innovation is not an accessory but is instead the driving force behind recovery. Postal services are crucial to billions of people.”



The partnership will offer faster deliveries for Jumia’s cross-border shipments.



With over 360 post offices spread around the country, Ghana Post supports Jumia’s customers via a partnership that provides additional ways for consumers in rural areas across the country to collect their orders faster and conveniently, using the Jumia website and mobile app.



‘’Our overarching goal is to bring e-commerce closer to consumers and make online shopping accessible to all Ghanaians in conjunction with the Ghana Post’s network of branches covering all parts of the country, including rural areas. Jumia has extensive experience in the field of e-commerce and logistics and joining forces with a trusted, and well-structured company like Ghana Post further expands our horizon,“ said Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana.



This new agreement benefits consumers as it reduces delivery costs, guarantees faster delivery of orders shipped from overseas and improves the level of service, thus heightening consumer confidence and boosting participation in the e-commerce market.