Ghana Police engages stakeholders in cocoa industry

Business News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police has held dialogue with Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Licenced Buying Companies Association of Ghana (LICOBAG) to assess security challenges during the cocoa season and reduce security threats.



A news brief from the Police said the meeting was held in line with the Proactive Prevention Policing Strategy of the GPS.



It said the cocoa purchasing season in Ghana had often been characterized by heightened crime in cocoa-growing communities, leading to loss of money and in some cases, physical injury to some persons.



The brief said all Regional Police Commanders in cocoa-growing areas had commenced engagements with cocoa farmers, buyers, and members of local communities to guarantee total security before, during and after the purchasing season.



It sent a word of caution to all criminally-minded persons and criminal syndicates who were hoping to exploit the purchasing season that they would be dealt with decisively.



Others present at the meeting were some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) namely; Dr Emmanuel Opoku, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Operations/COCOBOD, Mr Ray Ankrah, Deputy CEO Finance and Administration/COCOBOD and some representatives of LICOBAG led by their president, Mr. Samuel Adimado.