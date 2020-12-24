Press Releases of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council's Christmas and end of year message to the nation

The President and the entire National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wish all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New year.



As we remember the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in this year’s Christmas, our Message to all Ghanaians is one of Peace and Goodwill from God towards all mankind as recorded in Luke 2:14, “Glory to God in the Highest, and on earth, peace, goodwill towards men”. As we all know, this year has been quite eventful with the invasion of the COVID–19 pandemic with its socio-economic ramifications and a keenly contested Presidential and Parliamentary Election which unfortunately turned violent in a few places leading to the loss of some lives. We commiserate with the families of those who lost loved ones during and after the elections.



As we count our blessings one by one as a Nation and as individuals, let us remind ourselves of the significance of Christmas, the demonstration of God’s Greatest Gift of Love to humanity through the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ into the world. Let us as a nation emerging out of a rancorous period of political disagreements and extreme partisanship allow this Love of God to permeate every aspect of our national life by demonstrating that Spirit of Love and Reconciliation towards one another, just as God reconciled the world to Himself through our Lord Jesus Christ. It is within this context that we wish to send out to all Ghanaians our message of Love, Peace, Reconciliation and Goodwill during this festive season.



As we celebrate the coming of Christ on earth, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) calls on all Ghanaians to join us pray for the peace, prosperity and healing of our country as we enter the year 2021. With emerging issues, such as the possibility of the outcome of the recently held elections ending in court, we urge all Ghanaians, especially, the Political parties to exhibit the greatest sense of tolerance in our political discourse, eschewing extreme partisanship and seeking consensus building in all our engagements with the ultimate aim of building a peaceful and united Ghana. It is our prayer that all of us will approach our work in the coming year with diligence, trust and cooperation in the interest of mother Ghana.



As we travel to our various towns, villages and hamlets to celebrate the Christmas and New Year, we appeal to all to celebrate in moderation, eschewing all vices that may end up in disaster. We urge all motorists to be extra patient, tolerant and cautious to avoid needless accidents, injuries and deaths on our roads.



We hope the increased Police visibility on our major highways and communities ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities will instil discipline in motorists on our roads and criminals in the society to ensure that citizens spend the Yuletide in peace and security.



As we enter 2021, let us commit ourselves collectively as patriotic citizens to serving mother Ghana in whatever small way we can towards improving the socio-economic wellbeing of our Country.



On behalf of all National Executive Council Members and Heads of Member Churches, I wish all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New year.

