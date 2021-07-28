Ghana-Nigeria trade impasse: GIPC Act is intact - Speaker of Parliament assures GUTA

Business News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

• A meeting between the Speaker of Parliament and leadership of GUTA has been held



•It was to clarify pronouncements made by some members of GUTA concerning the retail trade impasse between Ghana and Nigeria



•Speaker Bagbin is said to have assured the trade body of his support in protecting the interest of Ghanaian retail traders in their dealing with other nationals



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has assured the Ghana Union of Traders Association that the GIPC Act 2013, Act 865 is intact and will not be subjected to a review.



The development comes after pronouncements were made by some members of GUTA in the media that the Speaker did not seek to protect the interests of Ghanaian traders during his recent trip to Nigeria.



But a meeting between GUTA led by its President, Dr. Joseph Obeng and the Speaker was held on Tuesday, July 27 in a bid clarify that the Act was intact for the retail trading community and will not be reviewed to favour any particular country.



Discussions included an apology to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin of which the Speaker accepted and further discussions focused on the need to protect the interest of Ghanaian traders in their dealing with other nationals.



According to sources at GUTA, the speaker assured of his support for the Ghanaian retail traders.



The trade association following the discussions were said to be pleased with the outcome and clarifications made and hence thanked the Speaker for his unwavering support.