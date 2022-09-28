Ghana, Nigeria rivalry outmoded; cites AfCFTA – Mark Okraku-Mantey

Business News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku-Mantey, has said the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria’s creative industry is outmoded and must rather be replaced with increased collaboration.



A creative arts industry notable, he asserted the rivalry is counterproductive.



“I hear this conversation on Ghana and Nigeria. Are we not tired of asking the same question for far too long?” he asked.



“The truth is that the thing between Ghana and Nigeria is outmoded,” he admonished.



“We are supposed to talk about how our collaborations can [push] us forward and not the competition between Ghana and Nigeria,” he noted.



To buttress his call for collaboration and urgent ceasing of unhealthy competition between Ghana and Nigeria, he cited the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



“We have signed a treaty called the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which means that Africans are supposed to work together. Now we are even breaking the boundaries of the countries. 55 countries signed this treaty and Ghana signed first.”



Mr Okraku-Mantey who said this on Accra-based Hitz FM, opined that if there should be any competition it should be between Africa and the world beyond it and not within the continent itself.



“I think I am here to make that conversation rest. Let’s begin to think of how to do more things together to compete against other parts of the world.”