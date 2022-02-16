Ghana, Nigeria deepen economic relations

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

More than 100 business owners from Ghana and Nigeria would today converge in Lagos, Nigeria to deliberate on how to deepen the longstanding economic relations between the two countries.



The maiden ‘2022 CEO Forum’ would create a two-day platform to inform businesses of opportunities available in Ghana and also provide insight on business operation laws to ensure compliance.



Under the theme “Ghana and Nigeria Stronger Together”, the event to be held in Lagos and Abuja is being organized by the Ghana Nigeria Business Council (GNBC) and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).



A statement issued by the GNBC and GIPC yesterday said it was being supported by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ghana High Commission to Nigeria and Nigeria Ghana Business Council.



“As a council, we have progressively been taking steps to further deepen ties, promote opportunities and drive engagement between businesses in Ghana and Nigeria.



“It is a great milestone that we have reached by organizing the CEO Forum with key government partners and stakeholders which shows our seriousness as a country in ensuring we continue to build our age-old relationship with Nigeria” it quoted Mr Reginald Laryea, Chairman of the GNBC.



The statement said Ghana and Nigeria, being the two largest economies in West Africa, had many opportunities to be explored within each country and beyond investment opportunities, it was equally important for representatives of both countries to understand operating laws and compliance requirements, as each country has its own sets of rules of engagement.



In 2016, it said Ghana and Nigeria saw the highest level of trade relations between the two nations, as trade passed $1 billion and this value of trade became a benchmark of what the two nations could achieve on an annual basis in Non-traditional exports.



“We would like to thank our sponsors Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Africa World Airlines (AWA), Media Majique, Alisa Hotels and Nartey Law Firm for coming onboard for this maiden event and also congratulating each of them in taking advantage of the opportunities sponsoring this event presents to them.



“We are fully booked for both Lagos and Abuja and look forward to a successful event, and are equally looking forward to hosting more similar events in the near future,” stated Ms Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Nigeria Business Council.



The GNBC is a not-for-profit, non-partisan business council that has been in existence since 2015 which seeks to promote trade between Ghana and Nigeria, encourage a smooth transition and provide the necessary support for interested parties to set up trade in Ghana.