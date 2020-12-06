Press Releases of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Nigeria Business Council

Ghana Nigeria Business Council already in existence

Since 2014, the Ghana-Nigeria Business Council have been promoting businesses in these countries

Over the past 3 months, news regarding the challenges Nigerian traders face in Ghana has been all over the media.



In September 2020, Nigerian Speaker of the House Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila along with a government delegation visited Ghana to meet with President Nana Akufo Addo, the Ghanaian speaker of the House Mr. Mike Oquaye, and additional Ghanaian government officials to discuss the outstanding issues with Nigerian traders in Ghana and see a way forward.



As a result of the meeting, both governments resolved the necessity of establishing a Ghana Nigeria Business Council backed by the legislature in order to further support and protect those trading in Ghana and to enforce each countries laws for traders for transparency and understanding.



Since 2014, the Ghana Nigeria Business Council based in Accra, Ghana, and the Nigeria Ghana Business Council in Lagos, Nigeria have been strategically working together to support and promote businesses in Ghana and Nigeria.



With strategic government partners including Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Export Promotion Council (GEPC), Associated General Industries (AGI) and many more the Ghana/ Nigeria Business Council has been well-positioned to support businesses in either country to set up, grow, be compliant and take advantage of opportunities available.



Ghana/Nigeria Business Council was founded on the obvious observation of the longstanding and important trade relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, which needed to be harnessed, promoted and deepened - setting the grounds for both countries to do more together.



Over the years both councils have organized a series of activities in addition to their service offering to their members including seminars, trade missions, university trade fairs, and more. With the dawn of 2020, Ghana Nigeria Business Council in Accra, relaunched their membership drive encouraging Nigerian traders and businesses to register with the council and equally for Ghanaian businesses to sign up and think about establishing business partnerships and/or exporting their products and services to the Nigerian market.



Since the meeting of both Governments, Ghana/Nigeria Business Council has informed their respective governments of their existence, presence, and activities to date.



This action hopes to result in full engagement and support of both councils to allow them to do their work more effectively and have their presence felt.



For more information about the Ghana / Nigeria Business Council, they can be found on social media and online www.thegnbc.com, full details of their board executives and services which they offer are available.

