Ghana Navy acquire four new fighter vessels

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: Eye On Port

The Ghana Navy has acquired four (4) new fighter vessels to enhance the Navy’s capacity in defending and protecting Ghana’s maritime domain.



The vessels are particularly expected to provide security for offshore installations and other national assets in the oil and gas industry.



The Flex-fighter Boats namely, Volta, Densu, Pra, and Ankobra, which arrived on board a merchant's vessel, the MV BBC Nile were received at the Port of Takoradi.



The vessels are 40 meters long, have a breadth of 7.6 meters, and a draught of 1.89 meters.



They boast a maximum speed of 28knots and a cruise speed of 26 knots.

The vessels were built by Penguin Shipyard Company of Singapore, with Israel Shipyard Limited serving as the main project contractor.



The main financier of the project is the Ghana Commercial Bank Ltd.

This is refreshing news considering a plethora of appeals over the past few years for the Navy to be reequipped in the face of increasing threats of piracy and related insecurities in the Gulf of Guinea.



Receiving the vessels on Monday, January 10, the Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS), Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu said the acquisition of the vessels as part of the Government’s decision to discontinue the deployment of Armed Security Guards on civilian vessels to provide the needed security to International Oil Companies operating in the country.



Flag Officer Commanding at the Western Naval Command, Commodore Samuel Walker, expressed that this milestone aligns with efforts to safeguard the nation’s blue economy.



Vice President of the Israel Shipyard Limited, Oded Breier expressed gratitude to the Ghana Navy for its longstanding relationship with his outfit.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo is expected to commission the vessels next month.