Ghana Mines Workers Union members lives under threat – Union reveals

Business News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Mines Workers Union has called on the Government to beef up security around concessions of legal mining operators in mining areas across the country.



The call was necessitated by the growing insecurity and attacks on the legal mine workers.



The Secretary to the Union, Mr Abdul-Moomim Gbana, blamed the development on illegal miners whose jobs have been interrupted by the government.



According to him, to continue to engage in the mining business, the disgruntled miners have resorted to invading the concessions of legal miners leading to threats and attacks.



Thus, the need for the government to deploy police or military to protect members of the union.



Mr Gbana while highlighting that also called for a government review of the contract with foreign mining companies to increase local participation.



“We should relook at the 90:10 per cent agreement and shift from tax regime to value addition for greater benefits.



The narrative should change because Ghanaians must be directly involved. This requires capacity building and state intervention and support,” he stated.



He made the calls when the union met with the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge on Mines, George Mireku Duker, in Accra.



The Minister on his part assured that the government was reviewing most of the contract agreements to increase local participation.



“We would ensure increased local content participation, not only for the welfare of workers but also outsourcing of some production activities and technology transfer to Ghanaians” Mr Mireku Duker said.