Ghana, Lesotho collaborate on petroleum downstream

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and its counterpart in Lesotho, the Petroleum Fund, are collaborating to improve efficiency in the petroleum downstream in both countries.



In furtherance of the collaboration, a team from the Petroleum Fund, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thato Mohasoa, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, in Accra.



The partnership between the two entities will, among other things, share experiences of mutual benefit in the petroleum downstream industry, especially on the management of the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) which ensures that prices of petroleum products are the same across the country.



The team was here to also understudy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) regulation in Ghana.



Welcoming the delegation, the NPA Boss said he was elated to have such a delegation to study the downstream regulations of LPG.



“It is important that Africans go to each other for solutions to Africa Problems rather than travel abroad to seek solutions which are not feasible,” Dr Abdul-Hamid added



On his part, the Petroleum Fund CEO of Lesotho, said he was happy for the warm welcome and that they were in anticipation to learn the successes of the NPA’s Unified Petroleum Price Fund and “the groundbreaking role the downstream sector of Ghana has achieved in regulating LPG.”



The four-member team from Lesotho also included Mohloko Lepamo; Finance Manager of PF, Lebohang Makhoali, Operations Manager of PF and Thato Kolisang, Corporate Affairs Manager.



The team also visited the Ghana National Gas Company and the Tema Oil refinery as part of their working visit.