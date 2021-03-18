Ghana Land Information Bank in the offing – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu announces

Business News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has announced the government’s intention to create Ghana Land Information Bank (GhLIB) to serve as a platform where people could access information about land for commercial farming.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made this known during the 2021 budget presentation in Parliament Friday, March 12, 2021.



He furthered that schools, hospitals, and prisons will make use of goods procured locally from peasant farmers to help grow their business.



“This year, we will heighten our focus on commercial farming to increase output and incomes, as well as employment, particularly among the educated youth. To this end, government will ensure that ongoing irrigation works, under the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project, are completed on time,” he said.



These are some measures put in place to modernize agriculture as well as see the sector thrive just like the others in the country.



