Ghana, Kenya hold deliberations to strengthen economic ties

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed confidence that Ghana and Kenya can further strengthen its economic ties.



In a tweet posted on September 14, Dr. Bawumia said fruitful deliberations have been held with the newly elected and sworn-in President of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto.



He added that the engagements also centered on relations between Ghana and Kenya with an emphasis on ways to deepen economic ties.



The Vice President made this known after visiting Kenya on Monday, September 13, 2022 to witness the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto which took place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



“Yesterday, I attended the inauguration of H.E Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Dr. William Ruto, until his election on 15th August 2022, had served as a two-term Deputy President in Kenya from 2012-2022.



“It was such a colourful and moving ceremony which further entrenched the democratic credentials of Kenya. Today, I met with President Ruto at the State House on his first day at work and we had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya."



“Congratulations to President Ruto, Her Excellency Rachel Ruto (First Lady), H.E Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President) and Her Excellency Mrs Dorcas Rigathi (Second Lady). May the good Lord protect and guide them as they begin their term of office.” Dr Bawumia wrote via Twitter.



Following his inauguration ceremony, Dr William Ruto commenced work as President of Kenya after he won the country’s heavily contested general election which had to be affirmed by the Supreme Court.





I also met with him at the State House on his first day at work.



We had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya.



