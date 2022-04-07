Ghana International Bank makes a loss of US$16.5million - Bright Simons

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Bright Simons decries unprofitability of State-Owned Enterprises
GHIB triples staff costs despite making losses
Bright Simons describes Ghana's economy as not credit worthy
Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons, has expressed concerns over the unprofitability of the Ghana International Bank (GHIB), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana in London.
According to him, Ghana seems to have its state-owned enterprise gloom based on the performance of GHIB.
In a post shared on his Twitter handle, the Founder and President of mPedigree indicated that GHIB six years ago used to make a profit of $17million.
However, the performance of the bank has plummeted over the years to the extent that it is now making a loss of $16.5million.
Bright Simons said despite making such losses, the bank had also tripled its staff cost over the 6-year period.
“Ghana seems to have exported its State-owned Enterprise gloom. Most folks don't pay attention to Ghana International Bank, a Bank of Ghana subsidiary in London. From profit of ~$17m 6yrs ago to a loss of ~$16.5m today. And, oh, they tripled staff costs during the same period,” he tweeted.
Ghana seems to have exported its State-owned Enterprise gloom. Most folks don't pay attention to Ghana International Bank, a Bank of Ghana subsidiary in London. From profit of ~$17m 6yrs ago to a loss of ~$16.5m today. And, oh, they tripled staff costs during the same period. ???? pic.twitter.com/gtCFz5DdIJ— Bright Simons (@BBSimons) April 6, 2022