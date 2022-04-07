Ghana International Bank makes a loss of US$16.5 million - Bright Simons

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bright Simons decries unprofitability of State-Owned Enterprises



GHIB triples staff costs despite making losses



Bright Simons describes Ghana's economy as not credit worthy



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has expressed concerns over the unprofitability of the Ghana International Bank (GHIB), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana in London.



According to him, Ghana seems to have its state-owned enterprise gloom based on the performance of GHIB.



In a post shared on his Twitter handle, the Founder and President of mPedigree indicated that GHIB six years ago used to make a profit of US$17 million.



However, the performance of the bank has plummeted over the years to the extent that it is now making a loss of $16.5million.



Bright Simons said despite making such losses, the bank had also tripled its staff cost over the 6-year period.



“Ghana seems to have exported its State-owned Enterprise gloom. Most folks don't pay attention to Ghana International Bank, a Bank of Ghana subsidiary in London. From profit of ~$17m 6yrs ago to a loss of ~$16.5m today. And, oh, they tripled staff costs during the same period,” he tweeted.





Ghana seems to have exported its State-owned Enterprise gloom. Most folks don't pay attention to Ghana International Bank, a Bank of Ghana subsidiary in London. From profit of ~$17m 6yrs ago to a loss of ~$16.5m today. And, oh, they tripled staff costs during the same period. ???? pic.twitter.com/gtCFz5DdIJ — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) April 6, 2022

Both commercial and investment banks around the globe saw a small dip in profits and then a surge in 2021. Private banks in Ghana reported nearly a $bn in profits in 2020 & saw a ~25% surge in profits in 2021. So can't blame COVID. @kifiluSienu pic.twitter.com/ZkIafSGFRF — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) April 6, 2022

Even more fascinating, in the UK where Ghana International Bank (GIB) is based, Lloyds, the country's most profitable bank has cut staff costs by 25%+ over this decade. Lloyd's average cost per employee is now ~$56,000. GIB's average staff cost is a whopping $176,000! ???? — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) April 6, 2022