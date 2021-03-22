Ghana Institute of Journalism congratulate Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Press Releases of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: prof. kwamena kwansah-aidoo

On behalf of the Governing Council, students and staff of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to you on your appointment as Minister of Education.



This is a well-earned promotion for your hard work, consistency, dedication to duty and unblemished track record of public service.



You bring a wide array of experience and insight to your new role at an important time in Ghana’s educational history. The pandemic has hit education in Ghana hard and we look forward to working with you to ensure that students and future generations receive a world class education even in the era of COVID-19 and beyond.



Your call to duty currently is to help provide solutions to the varied problems the sector faces. I have no doubt in your ability to do this and even more to improve the quality and raise the standard of education in the country.



Ghana requires new ideas, skill sets and new jobs to power economic and societal recovery. The Ghana Institute of Journalism and other universities in the country undoubtedly are the engine rooms of this renewal we seek. GIJ is ready to continue our productive relationship with the Ministry of Education and will support your office in the fulfilment of your objectives so far as higher education is concerned.



The Management of the Institute will find the earliest opportunity to meet with you to discuss the potential synergies between the Ministry and our Institute.



We pray for God's guidance and protection and a successful tenure as you take up the responsibilities and challenges this new office presents.