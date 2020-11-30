Press Releases of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Dansworld Limited

Ghana Industry CEO Awards honours Dansworld with Environmental Products, Services Award

CEO of Dansworld International Services Limited, Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow

The Ghana Industry CEO Awards have awarded Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow, Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld Limited with the Environmental Products and Services Award.



The awards event came on at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and saw the presence of many distinguished CEOs of various Ghanaian companies who are making significant contributions.



The CEO of Dansworld International Services Limited, Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow was nominated for three categories which are commercial cleaning service category, waste management category and environmental products & service category.



He won the Environmental Products and Services award out of a host of other reputable nominees such as Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyemang of Jospong, Dr. Julius C. Ahiekpor of Centre for Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development etc.



Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) has been at the forefront of various environmental activities this year, especially with the COVID19 pandemic.



They are known to have undertaken various disinfection and fumigation exercises such as the BOST Head Office, Nsawam Prisons and were tasked with the 1st and 2nd phase of the national disinfection exercise of lorry parks and markets in the Volta Region.



Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow in his acceptance speech reiterated the need to still be cautious in the fight against COVID-19 and not to relinquish in the fight against the virus.



He also echoed the views that Ghanaian Entrepreneurs are capable of causing positive impact with the right environment and therefore, urges all of us to play our part to enable them succeed.



The 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards is an annual awards scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding Chief Executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors. Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.