Ghana, Guyana must add value to their hydrocarbon resources – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said countries like Ghana and Guyana must find ways of bringing their substantial hydrocarbon resources to production, and quickly too.



He said these two countries must add value to these resources, and not export them in their raw form if they are to transition to the status of developed countries.



The effective management of these resources, he indicated, will determine whether “we make it or not.”



President Akufo-Addo said this on Tuesday, 15th February 2022, when he delivered a keynote address at the maiden International Energy Conference and Expo in Georgetown, capital of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.



The event is dedicated to providing opportunities for major investors, businesses, and oil and gas industry stakeholders to explore prospects for advancing the development of a collaborative agenda for the oil and gas sector in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.



Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and its oil and gas agencies are exhibiting oil and gas prospects available in Ghana at the Expo.