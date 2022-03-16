Ghana Gold Expo Mining Week to be held in Takoradi - W/R Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, has called on all stakeholders in the mine value chain to participate in this year’s Ghana Gold Expo Mining Week celebration.



The event will be held at Takoradi in April, 2022 on the theme ‘The Potential of Mining for Sustainable Development’.



It will be a dialogue among accredited representatives of stakeholders (government, local, national and international stakeholders) to discuss the most critical environmental issues, collate views and produce action plans to drive a regional-based commitment toward accelerated mining resource development, and sustainability of other mineral resources by mitigating risks and turning challenges into opportunities.



The Ghana Mining Week is an initiative by the Western Regional Coordinating Council and Viewtag Ghana Gold Expo.



As a policy advocacy body, it is focused mainly on promoting zero mercury (Responsible Gold Production) in local mining, and providing a platform to fight against the application of deadly chemicals in mining, in accordance with the Minamata Convention on Mercury and Gold trade traceability.



At a press briefing in Sekondi, the regional minister said: “My administration has a vision to make the Western Region a business hub and a preferred reference point for responsible mining investment.



“In view of this, I decided to support the idea of Mr. Steven Blessing Ackah from 2018 to promote responsible mining and ethical gold.



"Thus, this has been the vision of the President of the Republic of Ghana. Hence abolishing illegal mining and the subsequent inauguration of the Ghana Gold Expo to promote responsible mining activities and to create the space to showcase technologies that will treat and remove waste from water-bodies,” Darko-Mensah said.



He explained that the mining week is open to all stakeholders in the mining value chain.



"Prospective participants will include companies and individuals whose areas of operation are related to large and small-scale mining operations, mining support services, as well as water treatment and labs.



The rest he mentioned are: mining surveying, environmental management, geophysical and geological contracting, equipment manufacturing, legal consultancy, banking and financial services, as well as export and import of gold.



The event, according to him will position participants and sponsors on a global stage. Hence, creating a positive brand image and maximising their brand equity.



“I must admit that embracing the Ghana Gold Expo Mining Week is a good move – not only for us to reaffirm our dominance as the region with the largest gold deposit in the country, but also as a region that believes in the fight against illegal mining,” he added.



The regional minister explained that: “The first day will be the Conservation Mine and Reclamation Awards, when there will be issuance of Commemorative Gold Coin, networking, display of sponsors’ paraphernalia and the most exciting gold luxury 24k gold dinner experience”.



Vice President of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwesi Amankwah, encouraged individuals and companies who have not yet participated in the Ghana Gold Expo Mining Week to join when it is opened next month, as there are so many opportunities.



“Last year at the programme, I had the opportunity of meeting the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, and since then we have been engaging each other; things that have happened are so great for our university, it has been a game changer for UMaT.



“As a university, we are more into human capital, Research and Development. So, in relation to the mineral industry, wherever you go you will meet UMaT products working and making exploits; if you have people who want to learn in this field, bring them to UMaT,” he added.



Nana Angama Tu Agyan, Chief of Bamiako in the Nzema East Area, urged management of UMaT to involve the chiefs in training for mining activities.



“This is to enable the chiefs to know how these activities are carried out appropriately,” he said.



Tetrete Okuamoah SekyiM II, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area said: “We need to think through how we will be able to sustain small-scale mining in the country”.



He said there is a need to restore the vegetation in Ghana, and also ensure smooth operations without cutting down trees.



Mr. Steven Blessing Ackah, Executive Director of ViewTag Ghana Gold Expo, expressed gratitude to sponsors of the event – such as Gold Fields, BoG, Gold Coast Refinery and Adamus Resources Limited, among others, and urged stakeholders to participate fully in this year’s event.