Ghana Gas triples production capacity to 300 mscm/pd

Business News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GNGC to explore non-power use for gas



Ghana Gas projects increase in gas volumes at Jubilee Fields



Ghana Gas contributes to a reduction in LPG imports by about US$223 million



The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) is said to have tripled its production capacity since 2016 till date.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the midstream gas entity has tripled its production capacity from 90 million standard cubic metres of gas per day (mscm/pd) in 2016 to about 300 mscm/pd.



Dr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer of the company speaking during a media encounter highlighted prospects of increasing gas volumes in the Jubilee Oil Field.



“We expect that the gas volumes will increase in the Jubilee Field from the current maximum of 300mscm to 450mscm and it we have identified areas where the expected volumes of gas could be put to use to help drive Ghana’s industrialisation agenda” Dr Asante said.



“Some of the expected gas would be used to feed thermal plants, with others used for the production of fertiliser and for vehicular transport in the form of compressed natural gas, as well as for mineral processing,” he added.



In addition, Dr. Asante said the GNGC is seeking to utilize some of its gas for non-power applications purposes.



“Ghana Gas will also explore non-power uses for gas, with a focus on fertilizer production," he disclosed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Gas Company was set up in July 2011 as part of efforts to cut down on the importation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).



After operating the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in November 2014, the GNGC at the present is able to supply 50 percent of LPG used across the country.



The company is said to have contributed to a reduction in LPG imports by about US$223 million for Ghana.