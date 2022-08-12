Ghana Gas set to construct major 290-kilometre gas pipeline – MP

Business News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has disclosed that Ghana will soon commence the construction of a 290-kilometre gas pipeline in the country.



In a tweet shared by the lawmaker, the construction will be undertaken by the Ghana National Gas Company.



He said the project, when completed will pass through four regions namely; Western, Central, Eastern and Greater Accra.



“Eight distribution stations will be built, and one will be stationed in Nsawam (a mini-plant),” part of his tweet read.



“These are the names of the towns that the gas pipeline will pass through in Nsawam: Damming, Nsawam, Nsumia, Fotobi, Amafrom, Sakyikrom, Anof, Owuraku, Afumkrom, Ahodzo, Doboro,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP wrote.



Providing further details on the project, Annoh-Dompreh said there is currently an Engineering and Scientific Investigation (ESI) to ensure that personnel with the right technical experience are recruited.



“It is imperative to note that Ghana Gas will recruit people to work in every area the gas pipeline will pass through. There is an ongoing ESI (Engineering and Scientific Investigation),” he said.



The lawmaker further said the ESI assessment will however be completed in about four weeks, while the number of towns will also be confirmed in due course.



Gas pipeline from Takoradi to Tema.



