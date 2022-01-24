Ghana Gas presents GH¢2m cheque to Apiate explosion victims

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana National Gas Company has presented a cheque for GH¢2 million to the victims of the Apiate explosion.



The amount is to help the victims with their needs while they recover from the explosion.



Presenting the cheque to the victims at the St. Michael’s Parish Hall at Bogoso, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ben Asante assured that the company will be at hand to provide further support whenever needed.



“This was and is a very tragic incident… So we are here basically to lend our support both emotionally and financially. Today, we are donating a seed money of two million Ghana cedis to help alleviate some of the problems that the municipality is facing. We also pledge that we will be here to support the recovery efforts in terms of medical expenses and emotional trials that have come and even also support with infrastructure.”



He added: “Today, we are here because we find ourselves as a corporate citizen in this corridor. One of our transmission lines is not too far from here. It passes through Prestea to Kumasi and so we are very much part of this community…”





Receiving the cheque, Prestea Bogoso Municipal Chief Executive Dr. Isaac Dsmani pledged that all donations both material and money will be used strictly on the victims.



“We want to thank the CEO of Ghana Gas for giving us this GH¢2 million. On behalf of the Chiefs and people we say we are grateful.”



He revealed that “we are putting ourselves together to ensure that we open a disaster account hopefully tomorrow Monday January 24, 2022. We are opening our MUSEC to include pastors, reverend ministers, and opinion leaders within the community so that any money that comes in here, we will sit down with them and disburse it to the benefit of Apiate”.



Dr. Isaac Dsamani disclosed that arrangements are being made to relocate the victims from the St. Michael’s Parish Hall – Shelter House – to a more secured and convenient location tomorrow Monday January 24, 2022 while rebuilding efforts of the Apiate community start.