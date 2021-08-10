Ghana Gas hints on production of fertilizer, other agrochemicals

Business News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Ghana National Gas Company aims to venture into the production of fertilizers and other agrochemicals as it expands its operations in the country; the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante has said.



The LPG Bottling Plant will use natural gas as feedstock to produce high-quality ammonia, urea and fertilizer for both local and regional markets adding that the project is at the stage of completion to produce fertilizers and other agrochemicals.



Dr. Ben Asante in an interview with the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021, mentioned that the country's oil and gas infrastructure continues to develop as Ghana Gas Company is expected to explore onshore and offshore potential.



Dr. Ben Asante revealed that Ghana has presented a concept paper on a gas supply project to the Ivorian government for power generation as part of efforts to expand existing collaboration between the two nations on energy.



The Atuabo-Ivory Coast Gas Pipeline project aimed at extending the Natural Gas Transmission Network System (NGTS) from Atuabo to Ivory Coast to enable the supply of gas to Ivory Coast and other potential off-takers along the pipeline route especially the Nzemaland.



Ghana gas according to the CEO, is also considering to provide Gas to power the railway sector by supplying natural gas to aid transportation in other part of the country.



The CEO again hinted on the need to build another generational capacity to sustain the industry.



This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante, when he received a bipartisan delegation from Ghana's parliament including, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the first deputy speaker Joseph Osei Wusu, hon. James Klutse Avedzi, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Nsawam Adoagyir Frank Annor Dompreh, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah at Atuabo.



The delegation according to the Minister responsible for parliamentary Affairs and the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, was on a familiarisation visit of facilities of the Ghana Gas Company at Atuabo; and to obtain first-hand information on the operations of the State-owned entity.



The team was taken on a guided tour of the Atuabo gas facilities by the CEO and selected staff from the management team.



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said the delegation after their visit would collaborate with the ministry of finance to provide steps to clear legacy debt battling the state entity.