Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, PUM Netherlands senior experts collaboration

Press Releases of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Garden & Flower Movement

The aim of the collaboration between the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM) and PUM Netherlands senior experts (PUM) is to further develop Ghana’s horticulture and floriculture industry. To endorse the collaboration, both parties signed a five (5) year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The MoU provides for knowledge sharing and capacity-building by PUM floriculture and enterprise development experts with Ghana’s flower growers on the GGFM platform. Promotion of trade in floriculture materials is also an aspect of the MoU.



Activities to be undertaken under the knowledge sharing component include collaboration with Ghana’s universities about enhancing the skills of flower growers.



PUM has for several years been participating in workshops and conferences for Ghanaian flower growers. This MoU is designed to provide a more structured and sustainable approach to the existing partnership. The Embassy of the Royal Netherlands in Ghana has played a significant role in facilitating this partnership.



The implementation of the MoU is overseen by a Steering Committee and a Project Implementation Team made up as follows: Edwin Witlox, Coordinator of PUM Ghana, Esther A.N. Cobbah, Prof. Daniel Bruce-Sarpong and Mona Asem on the Steering Committee and Bernard Nana Yaw Tufour, Patrick Masoperh, Abui Selormey and Adelaide Pinto of GGFM and Jan Berg van den of PUM on the Project Implementation Team.



Mr. Dick Ernste, CEO of PUM, says, ‘PUM has since 1978 been providing support to a variety of individuals and organizations in Ghana and contributing to the development of their enterprises. We are delighted that we can also bring to the country’s floriculture industry the knowledge and experience of PUM’s industry experts to further boost the great work already being done in Ghana’s floriculture industry.



For us at PUM this is an opportunity to live out our commitment to build vibrant SMEs in developing countries and emerging markets and create a positive impact on the economy, environment and society.’



Esther A.N. Cobbah of GGFM, says, The Movement is most delighted that we can create a platform of collaboration between PUM and GGFM as well as Ghanaian floriculture experts to generate even more value from the growing industry for personal, community and national benefit. Together we work to achieve a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, and more beautiful Ghana.



Stratcomm Africa initiated the movement and its signature annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) as a CSR programme employing environmental communication approaches. The signing of this MoU comes after nine years of successfully mobilizing stakeholders in the floriculture industry as part of the effort to grow the industry for environmental, commercial, health and aesthetic purposes.



The Movement is now an independent nonprofit organization with its own Board.



In the signing ceremony, which took place virtually, the Chief Executive Officer of PUM Mr. Dick Ernste, signed in the Netherlands for PUM and Esther A. N. Cobbah, Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the GGFM and CEO of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), signed in Ghana for GGFM.









Mr. Dick Ernste signed the MoU in the Netherlands with him is Mr. Edwin Witlox.