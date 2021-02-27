Press Releases of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Culture Forum

Ghana Culture Forum launches the 10th Ghana Culture Day celebrations

Keynote speaker, Professor Akosua Adomako Ampofo

14th of March every year has been designated as Ghana Culture Day.



The Day was instituted in 2012 at the official launch of the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) - a membership-based civil society consultative and advocacy network of cultural practitioners, activists and organisations united around a common vision of affirming the cultural foundations of development and enhancing the profile, value and impact of the cultural sector.



This year marks the 10th edition of the celebrations and it is hosted in partnership with the Multimedia Group. It will comprise a symposium to be broadcast live on Zoom and on all the Ghana Culture Forum’s social media platforms on Friday, March 12, 2021; from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm.



Keynote address on the theme “The Relevance of Culture in our ever-changing Digital Space” will be delivered by Akosua Adomako Ampofo, Professor of African & Gender Studies at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon & President, African Studies Association of Africa.



The CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) will also deliver a statement on ‘Using Digital Channels to Monetize Your Craft.’



This year’s celebrations will be preceded by a social media challenge dubbed #ProudlyGhanaian. The general public is invited through this CHALLENGE to share the essence of what it means to be Ghanaian and what makes us proud as Ghanaians, portray our resilience in a time of crisis and our resolve to emerge as a better society, despite the challenges we face.



To participate:



1. Send a video of yourself responding to any of the following questions.



• What makes you proud as a Ghanaian?



• How will you describe Ghana to a visitor to Ghana?



• What is your favorite Ghanaian dish?



• Where is your favorite destination in Ghana



• Describe your typical Ghanaian moment



• Describe Ghana in 1 word



2. Create short skits, music performances, dance, animation, poetry, literature, food, fashion and other forms imagined.



3. Upload and tag your posts on the Ghana Culture Forum social media handles using the following hashtags



• #proudlyghanaian



• #ghanacultureday



• #ghanacultureforum